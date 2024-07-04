Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 168.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.5 and closed at 168.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 169.8, and the low was 167.8. The market capitalization stood at 233152.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,733,372 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.17Support 1168.17
Resistance 2170.98Support 2166.98
Resistance 3172.17Support 3166.17
04 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 10.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell8773
    Strong Sell5666
04 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23847 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1733 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹168.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 169.8 & 167.8 yesterday to end at 168.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

