Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹170.15 and closed at ₹162.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹176.4, and the low was ₹168.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹241,277.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,792,435 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 13.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1149 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.4 & ₹168.05 yesterday to end at ₹162.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend