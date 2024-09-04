Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹178.7, with a high of ₹178.95 and a low of ₹175.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹242,517.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹85.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 416,316 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest increased by 0.58%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices along with higher open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹177.65, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹176.1
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹177.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹174.78 and ₹178.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹174.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹177.20. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 95.59%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|-0.47%
|6 Months
|0.16%
|YTD
|35.64%
|1 Year
|95.59%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.08
|Support 1
|174.78
|Resistance 2
|180.17
|Support 2
|173.57
|Resistance 3
|181.38
|Support 3
|171.48
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 5.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15560 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹178.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.95 & ₹175.65 yesterday to end at ₹176.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend