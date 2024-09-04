Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 176.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at 178.7, with a high of 178.95 and a low of 175.65. The market capitalization stands at 242,517.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 85.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 416,316 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest increased by 0.58%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures prices along with higher open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹177.65, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹176.1

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 177.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 174.78 and 178.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 174.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 177.20. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 95.59%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months-0.47%
6 Months0.16%
YTD35.64%
1 Year95.59%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.08Support 1174.78
Resistance 2180.17Support 2173.57
Resistance 3181.38Support 3171.48
04 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 5.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8885
    Hold5555
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell7776
04 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15560 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹178.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.95 & 175.65 yesterday to end at 176.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

