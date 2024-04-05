Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts to Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 173.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 174.95 and closed at 173.8. The stock reached a high of 174.95 and a low of 169.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company was 233,772.24 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,594,553 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.75, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹173.8

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.75, experiencing a percent decrease of -2.33 and a net change of -4.05.

05 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹173.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation recorded a BSE volume of 1,594,553 shares with a closing price of 173.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!