Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts to Economic Uncertainty

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹174.95 and closed at ₹173.8. The stock reached a high of ₹174.95 and a low of ₹169.1 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company was ₹233,772.24 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,594,553 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.75, experiencing a percent decrease of -2.33 and a net change of -4.05.
On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation recorded a BSE volume of 1,594,553 shares with a closing price of ₹173.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!