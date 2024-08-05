Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 179.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.3Support 1174.65
Resistance 2181.6Support 2172.3
Resistance 3183.95Support 3170.0
05 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 5.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 109.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8665
    Hold5665
    Sell5787
    Strong Sell7556
05 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36798 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹179.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179.25 & 174.6 yesterday to end at 177.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

