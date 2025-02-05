Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Hello User
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.85 %. The stock closed at 121.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.50 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 122.30 and closed at 121.05, experiencing a high of 124.70 and a low of 122.30. The market capitalization stood at 170,810.50 crore, with a trading volume of 869,239 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 120.10, reflecting its volatility in the market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16454 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 869 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹121.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 124.70 & 122.30 yesterday to end at 124.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

