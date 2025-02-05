Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹122.30 and closed at ₹121.05, experiencing a high of ₹124.70 and a low of ₹122.30. The market capitalization stood at ₹170,810.50 crore, with a trading volume of 869,239 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹120.10, reflecting its volatility in the market.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 869 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.70 & ₹122.30 yesterday to end at ₹124.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend