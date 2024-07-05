Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹170 and closed at ₹169.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.3, and the low was ₹169.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹234254.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1838704 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹170.75. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has surged by 78.19% to ₹170.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.03%
|3 Months
|-6.99%
|6 Months
|29.7%
|YTD
|31.05%
|1 Year
|78.19%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.47
|Support 1
|169.47
|Resistance 2
|172.38
|Support 2
|168.38
|Resistance 3
|173.47
|Support 3
|167.47
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 11.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Sell
|8
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23296 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1838 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.3 & ₹169.3 yesterday to end at ₹169.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend