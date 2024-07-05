Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 169.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 170 and closed at 169.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 171.3, and the low was 169.3. The market capitalization stands at 234254.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1838704 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 170.75. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation has surged by 78.19% to 170.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.03%
3 Months-6.99%
6 Months29.7%
YTD31.05%
1 Year78.19%
05 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.47Support 1169.47
Resistance 2172.38Support 2168.38
Resistance 3173.47Support 3167.47
05 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 11.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell8773
    Strong Sell5666
05 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23296 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1838 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 171.3 & 169.3 yesterday to end at 169.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

