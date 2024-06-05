Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -11.87 %. The stock closed at 175.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 178.7, closed at 175.2 with a high of 178.7 and a low of 148.95. The market capitalization was 212632.9 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume was 5935845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.08Support 1143.33
Resistance 2190.77Support 2131.27
Resistance 3202.83Support 3113.58
05 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 2.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5557
    Hold55510
    Sell7772
    Strong Sell6666
05 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23382 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1149 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹175.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.7 & 148.95 yesterday to end at 175.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

