Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹176.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹176.10. The stock reached a high of ₹179.70 and a low of ₹176.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹243,825.48 crore, the shares traded on BSE amounted to 885,272. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹85.51.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 5.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 885 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.7 & ₹176.1 yesterday to end at ₹177.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend