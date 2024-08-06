Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.7 and closed at ₹177.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹174.85, and the low was ₹167.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹235,011.68 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,833,862 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1833 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.85 & ₹167.05 yesterday to end at ₹170.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.