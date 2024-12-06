Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 139.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 140.55 and closed slightly lower at 139.85. The stock reached a high of 140.55 and a low of 138.10 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 196,906.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 113.1, with a BSE trading volume of 469,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 1.15%, currently trading at 141.10. Over the past year, the price of Indian Oil Corporation shares has appreciated by 16.88%, reaching 141.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.23%
3 Months-22.7%
6 Months-14.77%
YTD7.39%
1 Year16.88%
06 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.7Support 1138.25
Resistance 2141.85Support 2136.95
Resistance 3143.15Support 3135.8
06 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 16.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy9998
    Hold7775
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5557
06 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15847 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 469 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹139.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 140.55 & 138.1 yesterday to end at 139.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

