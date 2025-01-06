Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹138.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹137.9. The day's trading saw a high of ₹139.8 and a low of ₹137.1, with a total BSE volume of 407,209 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹195,070.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹128.5.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.8 & ₹137.1 yesterday to end at ₹138.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.