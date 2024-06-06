Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 5.31 %. The stock closed at 159.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 164.05 and closed at 159.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.15, while the low was 162.25. The market capitalization stood at 230,811.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,054,590 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 165.92 and 166.38, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹159.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 168.15 & 162.25 yesterday to end at 159.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

