Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹164.05 and closed at ₹159.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹168.15, while the low was ₹162.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹230,811.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,054,590 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 165.92 and 166.38, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹168.15 & ₹162.25 yesterday to end at ₹159.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend