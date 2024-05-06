Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stocks plunge amid market downturn

28 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 170.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 174.7 and closed at 173.35. The high for the day was 175 and the low was 169.45. The market capitalization stands at 235,218.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8 and the low is 81.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,776,253 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:47:14 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.96% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation by 1 PM is 1.96% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 2.22% to 167. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend accompanied by higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:40:43 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation's stock reached a high of 167.7 and a low of 166.0 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 167.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 166.5 and 165.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.4Support 1165.7
Resistance 2168.4Support 2165.0
Resistance 3169.1Support 3164.0
06 May 2024, 01:17:04 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:08:46 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 165.2 and a high price of 172.4 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:50:02 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -1.66% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 1.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 167, a decrease of 2.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:33:02 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 168.88 and 166.93 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 166.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.25Support 1167.05
Resistance 2168.9Support 2166.5
Resistance 3169.45Support 3165.85
06 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days171.73
10 Days170.07
20 Days170.26
50 Days171.82
100 Days155.04
300 Days124.99
06 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:15:54 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.95, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹170.8

The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 168.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 166.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 166.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:49:58 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.49% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 15.49% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 167.65, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:42:29 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 169.53 and 164.78 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 164.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 169.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.88Support 1166.93
Resistance 2169.77Support 2165.87
Resistance 3170.83Support 3164.98
06 May 2024, 11:22:15 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.15, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹170.8

The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 168.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 166.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of 166.27 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:13:50 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 10.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5787
    Hold57711
    Sell7333
    Strong Sell6664
06 May 2024, 11:12:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 1.46% to reach 168.3, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. While Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, Gujarat Natural Resources, on the other hand, are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation168.3-2.5-1.46196.881.4231775.37
Bharat Petroleum Corporation616.85-12.95-2.06687.65331.5131355.46
Gujarat Natural Resources16.980.331.9831.112.27136.27
06 May 2024, 10:50:36 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.19% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 10 AM is 18.19% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 167.75, showing a decrease of -1.79%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:36:51 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 169.95 & a low of 165.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.53Support 1164.78
Resistance 2172.12Support 2162.62
Resistance 3174.28Support 3160.03
06 May 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57:47 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 2.49% to 166.55, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation166.55-4.25-2.49196.881.4229365.34
Bharat Petroleum Corporation610.6-19.2-3.05687.65331.5130024.55
Gujarat Natural Resources16.650.00.031.112.27133.62
06 May 2024, 09:45:54 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:33:47 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.95, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹170.8

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 168.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 168.63 and 174.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 168.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:17:18 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 171.20. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Oil Corporation have surged by 104.98% to 171.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.32%
3 Months2.28%
6 Months78.05%
YTD31.5%
1 Year104.98%
06 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.18Support 1168.63
Resistance 2177.37Support 2166.27
Resistance 3179.73Support 3163.08
06 May 2024, 08:31:40 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 11.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5787
    Hold57711
    Sell7333
    Strong Sell6664
06 May 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30585 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1776 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹173.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 175 & 169.45 yesterday to end at 173.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

