Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stocks plunge amid market downturn

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹174.7 and closed at ₹173.35. The high for the day was ₹175 and the low was ₹169.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹235,218.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8 and the low is ₹81.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,776,253 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation by 1 PM is 1.96% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 2.22% to ₹167. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend accompanied by higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation's stock reached a high of 167.7 and a low of 166.0 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 167.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 166.5 and 165.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.4
|Support 1
|165.7
|Resistance 2
|168.4
|Support 2
|165.0
|Resistance 3
|169.1
|Support 3
|164.0
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹165.2 and a high price of ₹172.4 on the current day.
The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 1.66% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹167, a decrease of 2.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 168.88 and 166.93 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 166.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.25
|Support 1
|167.05
|Resistance 2
|168.9
|Support 2
|166.5
|Resistance 3
|169.45
|Support 3
|165.85
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|171.73
|10 Days
|170.07
|20 Days
|170.26
|50 Days
|171.82
|100 Days
|155.04
|300 Days
|124.99
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹168.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹166.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹166.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 15.49% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹167.65, showing a decrease of -1.84%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 169.53 and 164.78 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 164.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 169.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.88
|Support 1
|166.93
|Resistance 2
|169.77
|Support 2
|165.87
|Resistance 3
|170.83
|Support 3
|164.98
The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹168.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹166.27. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹166.27 then there can be further negative price movement.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 10.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|7
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 1.46% to reach ₹168.3, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. While Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, Gujarat Natural Resources, on the other hand, are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|168.3
|-2.5
|-1.46
|196.8
|81.4
|231775.37
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|616.85
|-12.95
|-2.06
|687.65
|331.5
|131355.46
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.98
|0.33
|1.98
|31.1
|12.27
|136.27
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 10 AM is 18.19% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹167.75, showing a decrease of -1.79%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 169.95 & a low of 165.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.53
|Support 1
|164.78
|Resistance 2
|172.12
|Support 2
|162.62
|Resistance 3
|174.28
|Support 3
|160.03
Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 2.49% to ₹166.55, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|166.55
|-4.25
|-2.49
|196.8
|81.4
|229365.34
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|610.6
|-19.2
|-3.05
|687.65
|331.5
|130024.55
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.65
|0.0
|0.0
|31.1
|12.27
|133.62
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹168.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹168.63 and ₹174.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹168.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 174.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹171.20. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Oil Corporation have surged by 104.98% to ₹171.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.32%
|3 Months
|2.28%
|6 Months
|78.05%
|YTD
|31.5%
|1 Year
|104.98%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.18
|Support 1
|168.63
|Resistance 2
|177.37
|Support 2
|166.27
|Resistance 3
|179.73
|Support 3
|163.08
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 11.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|7
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 7.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1776 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹175 & ₹169.45 yesterday to end at ₹173.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!