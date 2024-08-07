Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 170.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 171.2 and closed at 170.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 174.45, while the low was 166.3. The market capitalization stood at 229,847.35 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,585,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.43Support 1164.28
Resistance 2177.52Support 2161.22
Resistance 3180.58Support 3156.13
07 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 0.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8765
    Hold5565
    Sell5787
    Strong Sell7556
07 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36742 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1585 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 174.45 & 166.3 yesterday to end at 166.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

