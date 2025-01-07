Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -3.84 %. The stock closed at 138.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 138.35 and closed slightly lower at 138.20. The stock reached a high of 138.45 and a low of 132.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 187,643 crore, the company’s shares have a 52-week high of 196.80 and a 52-week low of 128.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,485,751 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.53Support 1131.18
Resistance 2141.17Support 2128.47
Resistance 3143.88Support 3124.83
07 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 25.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy9998
    Hold6675
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
07 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15166 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1485 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹138.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.45 & 132.1 yesterday to end at 132.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

