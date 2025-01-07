Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹138.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹138.20. The stock reached a high of ₹138.45 and a low of ₹132.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹187,643 crore, the company’s shares have a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a 52-week low of ₹128.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,485,751 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.53
|Support 1
|131.18
|Resistance 2
|141.17
|Support 2
|128.47
|Resistance 3
|143.88
|Support 3
|124.83
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 25.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1485 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.45 & ₹132.1 yesterday to end at ₹132.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend