Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock closed at ₹163.65 on the last trading day, slightly higher than the opening price of ₹163.5. The stock reached a high of ₹164.7 and a low of ₹161.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹222,961.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹85.51. BSE volume for the day was 1,075,332 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 163.87 and 161.97 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 161.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 163.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.7 & ₹161.8 yesterday to end at ₹163.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.