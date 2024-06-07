Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 163.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock closed at 163.65 on the last trading day, slightly higher than the opening price of 163.5. The stock reached a high of 164.7 and a low of 161.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 222,961.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 85.51. BSE volume for the day was 1,075,332 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 163.87 and 161.97 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 161.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 163.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹163.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 164.7 & 161.8 yesterday to end at 163.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.