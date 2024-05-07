Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.4 and closed at ₹170.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹172.4, while the low was ₹165.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹229,021.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹81.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2,470,985 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 9.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|7
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 0.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹172.4 & ₹165.2 yesterday to end at ₹170.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
