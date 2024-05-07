Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.63 %. The stock closed at 170.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 172.4 and closed at 170.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 172.4, while the low was 165.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 229,021.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 81.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2,470,985 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 9.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5787
    Hold57711
    Sell7333
    Strong Sell6664
07 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31240 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 172.4 & 165.2 yesterday to end at 170.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.