Thu Aug 08 2024 09:20:29
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.24 %. The stock closed at 166.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 170.6 and closed at 166.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 172.6, and the low was 169.1. The market capitalization stood at 237,283.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 629,166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:21:03 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by -0.78% and is currently trading at 170.95. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have seen an impressive increase of 86.49% to 170.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.2%
3 Months-2.41%
6 Months-7.63%
YTD32.63%
1 Year86.49%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49:22 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.73Support 1170.23
Resistance 2174.92Support 2167.92
Resistance 3177.23Support 3166.73
08 Aug 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 3.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8865
    Hold5565
    Sell5587
    Strong Sell7656
08 Aug 2024, 08:19:57 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35997 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 629 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01:39 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.6 & 169.1 yesterday to end at 172.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

