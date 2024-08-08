Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹170.6 and closed at ₹166.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹172.6, and the low was ₹169.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹237,283.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 629,166 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by -0.78% and is currently trading at ₹170.95. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have seen an impressive increase of 86.49% to ₹170.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.2%
|3 Months
|-2.41%
|6 Months
|-7.63%
|YTD
|32.63%
|1 Year
|86.49%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.73
|Support 1
|170.23
|Resistance 2
|174.92
|Support 2
|167.92
|Resistance 3
|177.23
|Support 3
|166.73
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 3.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|5
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 629 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.6 & ₹169.1 yesterday to end at ₹172.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.