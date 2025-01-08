Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹133.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹132.9. The stock experienced a high of ₹136.2 and maintained a low of ₹133.35 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹189,690.6 crore, Indian Oil's performance remains within a 52-week range, with a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹128.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 708,754 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹133.35, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹134.4
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹133.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹131.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹131.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.56%, currently trading at ₹133.65. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 1.27%, reaching ₹133.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.52%
|3 Months
|-14.62%
|6 Months
|-21.75%
|YTD
|-1.52%
|1 Year
|1.27%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.22
|Support 1
|133.37
|Resistance 2
|137.63
|Support 2
|131.93
|Resistance 3
|139.07
|Support 3
|130.52
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 24.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15053 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 708 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹132.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.2 & ₹133.35 yesterday to end at ₹134.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend