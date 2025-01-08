Explore
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:28:12
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 134.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 133.35 and closed slightly lower at 132.9. The stock experienced a high of 136.2 and maintained a low of 133.35 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 189,690.6 crore, Indian Oil's performance remains within a 52-week range, with a high of 196.8 and a low of 128.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 708,754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30:09 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹133.35, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹134.4

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 133.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 131.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 131.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:20:25 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.56%, currently trading at 133.65. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 1.27%, reaching 133.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 10.20%, rising to 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.52%
3 Months-14.62%
6 Months-21.75%
YTD-1.52%
1 Year1.27%
08 Jan 2025, 08:51:23 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.22Support 1133.37
Resistance 2137.63Support 2131.93
Resistance 3139.07Support 3130.52
08 Jan 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 24.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy9998
    Hold6675
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
08 Jan 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15053 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 708 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:04:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹132.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 136.2 & 133.35 yesterday to end at 134.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

