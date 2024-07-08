Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹171.15 and closed at ₹170.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹171.95, and the low was ₹169.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹235,700.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,240,696 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.95 & ₹169.65 yesterday to end at ₹170.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend