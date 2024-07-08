Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 170.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 171.15 and closed at 170.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 171.95, and the low was 169.65. The market capitalization stood at 235,700.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,240,696 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 171.95 & 169.65 yesterday to end at 170.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.