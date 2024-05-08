Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.79 %. The stock closed at 166.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 167.7 and closed at 166.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 168.25, and the low was 159.65. The market capitalization stood at 220344.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 82.45. The BSE volume for the day was 3517635 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.65Support 1157.05
Resistance 2171.25Support 2154.05
Resistance 3174.25Support 3148.45
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 5.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5787
    Hold57711
    Sell7333
    Strong Sell6664
08 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32711 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 168.25 & 159.65 yesterday to end at 166.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

