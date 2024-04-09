Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 168 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.3 and closed at 168 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 171.8, while the low was 168.8. The market cap for the company stands at 234,391.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 196.8 and 76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,302,822 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹168 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation's BSE volume was 1,302,822 shares with a closing price of 168.

