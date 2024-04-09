Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹169.3 and closed at ₹168 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.8, while the low was ₹168.8. The market cap for the company stands at ₹234,391.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹196.8 and ₹76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,302,822 shares traded.
09 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
