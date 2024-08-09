Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.1 and closed at ₹172.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹172.1 and the low was ₹169.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹234,391.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8 and the low is ₹85.51. On the BSE, there were 794,639 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 794 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.1 & ₹169.2 yesterday to end at ₹170.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.