Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 141.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 140.75 and closed at 139.5, marking a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 143.45 and a low of 140.3. With a market capitalization of 200,465.1 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 113.1. A total of 1,540,188 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹142.05, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹141.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 142.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 140.32 and 143.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 140.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at 142.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 16.98%, reaching 142.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.4%
3 Months-20.15%
6 Months-13.54%
YTD9.33%
1 Year16.98%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1143.47Support 1140.32
Resistance 2145.03Support 2138.73
Resistance 3146.62Support 3137.17
09 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 14.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy9998
    Hold7775
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5557
09 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15975 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1540 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹139.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.45 & 140.3 yesterday to end at 141.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

