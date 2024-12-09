Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹140.75 and closed at ₹139.5, marking a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹143.45 and a low of ₹140.3. With a market capitalization of ₹200,465.1 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹113.1. A total of 1,540,188 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹142.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹140.32 and ₹143.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹140.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 143.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹142.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 16.98%, reaching ₹142.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.4%
|3 Months
|-20.15%
|6 Months
|-13.54%
|YTD
|9.33%
|1 Year
|16.98%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|143.47
|Support 1
|140.32
|Resistance 2
|145.03
|Support 2
|138.73
|Resistance 3
|146.62
|Support 3
|137.17
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 14.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1540 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.45 & ₹140.3 yesterday to end at ₹141.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.