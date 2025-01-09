Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 134.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 134.15 and closed at 134.4, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 135.5 and dipped to a low of 133.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 190,071.9 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 196.8 and above its low of 128.5. The BSE recorded a volume of 700,769 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15099 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 700 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹134.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 135.5 & 133.2 yesterday to end at 134.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

