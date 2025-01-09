Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹134.15 and closed at ₹134.4, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹135.5 and dipped to a low of ₹133.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹190,071.9 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹196.8 and above its low of ₹128.5. The BSE recorded a volume of 700,769 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 700 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹135.5 & ₹133.2 yesterday to end at ₹134.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend