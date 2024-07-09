Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.45 and closed at ₹171.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹172.85, while the lowest was ₹169.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹234,323.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 2,190,768 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 11.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.85 & ₹169.75 yesterday to end at ₹171.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend