Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 160 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock closed at 160 on the last day, with an open price of 161.6. The high for the day was 164.3 and the low was 159.85. The market capitalization stands at 224,751.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8 and the low is 82.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,984,196 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32807 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1984 k.

09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹160 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 164.3 & 159.85 yesterday to end at 160. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

