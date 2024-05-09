Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock closed at ₹160 on the last day, with an open price of ₹161.6. The high for the day was ₹164.3 and the low was ₹159.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹224,751.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8 and the low is ₹82.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,984,196 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 7.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1984 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹164.3 & ₹159.85 yesterday to end at ₹160. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!