Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 170.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 170.75 and closed at 170.20. The high for the day was 170.75 and the low was 168. The market cap stands at 232,395.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 196.80 and 76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 564,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 564,376 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with a closing price of 170.2.

