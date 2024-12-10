Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹142.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹141.95. The stock recorded a high of ₹143.20 and a low of ₹141.35. With a market capitalization of ₹200,987.6 crore, IOC's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹196.80 and low of ₹113.10. The BSE trading volume for the day was 507,564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 13.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 507 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.2 & ₹141.35 yesterday to end at ₹142.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.