Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹126, with a high of ₹126.75 and a low of ₹124.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,76,727.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹120.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 330,436 shares, indicating a moderate level of activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.48
|Support 1
|124.18
|Resistance 2
|127.77
|Support 2
|123.17
|Resistance 3
|128.78
|Support 3
|121.88
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹155.0, 23.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹90.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|4
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.75 & ₹124.45 yesterday to end at ₹125.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.