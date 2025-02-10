Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 126 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at 126, with a high of 126.75 and a low of 124.45. The market capitalization stood at 1,76,727.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 120.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 330,436 shares, indicating a moderate level of activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1126.48Support 1124.18
Resistance 2127.77Support 2123.17
Resistance 3128.78Support 3121.88
10 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 23.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 90.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9999
    Hold7767
    Sell3465
    Strong Sell4445
10 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15135 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹126 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 126.75 & 124.45 yesterday to end at 125.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

