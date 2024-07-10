Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Hello User
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 170.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 171.05 and closed at 170.15. The high for the day was 172.65 and the low was 170.5. The market capitalization of the company was 236457.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2525196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 172.55. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 76.25%, reaching 172.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months-5.53%
6 Months30.15%
YTD32.21%
1 Year76.25%
10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.83Support 1170.68
Resistance 2173.82Support 2169.52
Resistance 3174.98Support 3168.53
10 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 12.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6668
    Hold6657
    Sell8873
    Strong Sell5566
10 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23131 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.56% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹170.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.65 & 170.5 yesterday to end at 170.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

