Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹165.95, reached a high of ₹165.95, and a low of ₹164.15 before closing at ₹164.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,437.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 483,968 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 32.76% lower than yesterday. The current trading price is ₹165.2, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 165.85 and 164.3 in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 164.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 165.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.65
|Support 1
|165.0
|Resistance 2
|165.9
|Support 2
|164.6
|Resistance 3
|166.3
|Support 3
|164.35
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.95 & ₹164.15 yesterday to end at ₹164.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend