Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 164.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165.95, reached a high of 165.95, and a low of 164.15 before closing at 164.10. The market capitalization stood at 227,437.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 483,968 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -32.76% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 32.76% lower than yesterday. The current trading price is 165.2, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

10 Jun 2024, 11:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 165.85 and 164.3 in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 164.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 165.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.65Support 1165.0
Resistance 2165.9Support 2164.6
Resistance 3166.3Support 3164.35
10 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹164.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.95 & 164.15 yesterday to end at 164.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

