Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.98 %. The stock closed at 163.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165.35 and closed at 163.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 165.35, while the low was 156.1. The market capitalization of the company stood at 215,800.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 82.45. The BSE volume for the day was 2,176,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.03Support 1153.78
Resistance 2168.82Support 2150.32
Resistance 3172.28Support 3144.53
10 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 3.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy5587
    Hold55711
    Sell7733
    Strong Sell6664
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33605 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹163.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 165.35 & 156.1 yesterday to end at 163.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

