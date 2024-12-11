Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹142 and closed slightly higher at ₹142.3. The stock reached a high of ₹144.4 and a low of ₹141.95 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹202,696.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹116.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 338,454 shares for the day.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.52
|Support 1
|142.07
|Resistance 2
|145.68
|Support 2
|140.78
|Resistance 3
|146.97
|Support 3
|139.62
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 12.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 338 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.4 & ₹141.95 yesterday to end at ₹143.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.