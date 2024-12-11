Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 142.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 142 and closed slightly higher at 142.3. The stock reached a high of 144.4 and a low of 141.95 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 202,696.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 116.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 338,454 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.52Support 1142.07
Resistance 2145.68Support 2140.78
Resistance 3146.97Support 3139.62
11 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 12.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy9998
    Hold7775
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5557
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15899 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 338 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹142.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 144.4 & 141.95 yesterday to end at 143.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

