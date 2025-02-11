Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened and closed at ₹125.15, maintaining a steady price. The stock reached a high of ₹126.50 and a low of ₹122.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹174,044.26 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has experienced a high of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹120.10, with a trading volume of 541,361 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 541 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.50 & ₹122.85 yesterday to end at ₹123.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend