Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.55 and closed at ₹171.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹172.55 and the low was ₹167.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹236,801.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,987,691 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.55 & ₹167.2 yesterday to end at ₹171.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend