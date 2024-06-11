Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.70 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.55 0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.75 1.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.70 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.80 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 165.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 165.65 and closed at 165.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 165.9, and the low was 164.2. The market capitalization was 227299.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 262,782 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.33% today, reaching 165.8. However, its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, while Gujarat Natural Resources are trending upwards. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.3% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation165.80.550.33196.885.51228332.48
Bharat Petroleum Corporation597.65-4.8-0.8687.65331.5125296.89
Gujarat Natural Resources14.990.10.6731.112.27120.3
11 Jun 2024, 11:05:32 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 8.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4555
    Buy6557
    Hold65510
    Sell7772
    Strong Sell6666
11 Jun 2024, 10:52:27 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.45% lower than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 10 AM is down by 22.45% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 165.95, a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 166.15 & a low of 164.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.45Support 1164.55
Resistance 2167.25Support 2163.45
Resistance 3168.35Support 3162.65
11 Jun 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:50:08 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 0.03% to reach 165.2, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.05% and up by 0.01%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation165.2-0.05-0.03196.885.51227506.18
Bharat Petroleum Corporation596.5-5.95-0.99687.65331.5125055.79
Gujarat Natural Resources14.970.080.5431.112.27120.14
11 Jun 2024, 09:42:56 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:34:34 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹165.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 165.9 & 164.2 yesterday to end at 165.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue