Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹165.65 and closed at ₹165.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹165.9, and the low was ₹164.2. The market capitalization was ₹227299.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 262,782 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation increased by 0.33% today, reaching ₹165.8. However, its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation is declining, while Gujarat Natural Resources are trending upwards. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.3% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|165.8
|0.55
|0.33
|196.8
|85.51
|228332.48
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|597.65
|-4.8
|-0.8
|687.65
|331.5
|125296.89
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|14.99
|0.1
|0.67
|31.1
|12.27
|120.3
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 8.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|6
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -22.45% lower than yesterday
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded until 10 AM is down by 22.45% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹165.95, a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 166.15 & a low of 164.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|166.45
|Support 1
|164.55
|Resistance 2
|167.25
|Support 2
|163.45
|Resistance 3
|168.35
|Support 3
|162.65
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 0.03% to reach ₹165.2, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.05% and up by 0.01%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|165.2
|-0.05
|-0.03
|196.8
|85.51
|227506.18
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|596.5
|-5.95
|-0.99
|687.65
|331.5
|125055.79
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|14.97
|0.08
|0.54
|31.1
|12.27
|120.14
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹165.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.9 & ₹164.2 yesterday to end at ₹165.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend