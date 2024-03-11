Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹177.85 and closed at ₹177.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹178.35 and the low was ₹174. The market cap stood at ₹240,313.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹196.8 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,655,095 shares traded.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹176.85, with a percent change of 1.35% and a net change of 2.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.07%
|3 Months
|34.96%
|6 Months
|90.4%
|YTD
|34.46%
|1 Year
|120.45%
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹174.5 with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's BSE volume was 1,655,095 shares, and the closing price was ₹177.4.
