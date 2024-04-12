Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 2.4 %. The stock closed at 168.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 168.8 and closed at 168.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 174.2, while the low was 168.8. The market capitalization stands at 237,972.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,726,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.8, up 2.4% from yesterday's ₹168.75

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 172.8 with a 2.4% increase in value. The net change in price is 4.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹168.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1726789 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 168.75.

