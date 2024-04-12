Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks on the Rise Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹168.8 and closed at ₹168.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹174.2, while the low was ₹168.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹237,972.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹76.76. The BSE volume for the day was 1,726,789 shares.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹172.8 with a 2.4% increase in value. The net change in price is 4.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1726789 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹168.75.
