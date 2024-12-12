Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹143.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹143.45. The day's trading saw a high of ₹144.4 and a low of ₹143. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹202,202 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹116.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 316,338 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹142.1, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹143.15
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of ₹142.7 & second support of ₹142.15 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹141.3. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹141.3 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹142.30. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a notable increase of 21.81%, reaching ₹142.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|-15.64%
|6 Months
|-15.19%
|YTD
|10.27%
|1 Year
|21.81%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|144.1
|Support 1
|142.7
|Resistance 2
|144.95
|Support 2
|142.15
|Resistance 3
|145.5
|Support 3
|141.3
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 13.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15466 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 316 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.4 & ₹143 yesterday to end at ₹143.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.