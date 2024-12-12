Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 143.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 143.65 and closed slightly lower at 143.45. The day's trading saw a high of 144.4 and a low of 143. The company's market capitalization stands at 202,202 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 116.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 316,338 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹142.1, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹143.15

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Oil Corporation has broken the first support of 142.7 & second support of 142.15 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 141.3. If the stock price breaks the final support of 141.3 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

12 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at 142.30. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a notable increase of 21.81%, reaching 142.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months-15.64%
6 Months-15.19%
YTD10.27%
1 Year21.81%
12 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1144.1Support 1142.7
Resistance 2144.95Support 2142.15
Resistance 3145.5Support 3141.3
12 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 13.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy9998
    Hold7775
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell4557
12 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15466 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 316 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 144.4 & 143 yesterday to end at 143.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

