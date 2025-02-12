Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.23 %. The stock closed at 123.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.50 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 122.75 and closed at 123.25. The stock experienced a high of 123.55 and a low of 120, with a trading volume of 1,046,211 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 170,034.41 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 194.10 and a 52-week low of 120.10.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.41% today, trading at 120.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by 34.97%, also settling at 120.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.25%
3 Months-8.99%
6 Months-26.01%
YTD-8.28%
1 Year-34.97%
12 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.8Support 1119.25
Resistance 2124.95Support 2117.85
Resistance 3126.35Support 3115.7
12 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 150.0, 24.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 90.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy9999
    Hold7867
    Sell3365
    Strong Sell4445
12 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15030 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1046 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹123.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 123.55 & 120 yesterday to end at 120.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

