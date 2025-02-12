Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹122.75 and closed at ₹123.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹123.55 and a low of ₹120, with a trading volume of 1,046,211 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹170,034.41 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹194.10 and a 52-week low of ₹120.10.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.41% today, trading at ₹120.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by 34.97%, also settling at ₹120.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|-8.99%
|6 Months
|-26.01%
|YTD
|-8.28%
|1 Year
|-34.97%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.8
|Support 1
|119.25
|Resistance 2
|124.95
|Support 2
|117.85
|Resistance 3
|126.35
|Support 3
|115.7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹150.0, 24.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹90.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹205.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|7
|8
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1046 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.55 & ₹120 yesterday to end at ₹120.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend