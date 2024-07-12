Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 171.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 172.95 and closed at 171.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 175.75, while the low was 171. The market capitalization stands at 240,313.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 6,162,235 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.5Support 1171.75
Resistance 2178.5Support 2169.0
Resistance 3181.25Support 3167.0
12 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 156.5, 10.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4446
    Buy6668
    Hold6667
    Sell7873
    Strong Sell5566
12 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 61 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25002 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 145.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

12 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹171.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.75 & 171 yesterday to end at 174.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

