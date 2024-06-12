Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 167.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.2 and closed at 167.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 171.15 and the low was 168.55. The market capitalization stands at 233014.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8 and the low is 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1697866 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 119.89% higher than yesterday

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 119.89% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 169.75, reflecting a 1.22% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 169.7 and 169.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 169.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 169.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days162.91
10 Days164.52
20 Days163.12
50 Days165.85
100 Days163.82
300 Days133.16
12 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹167.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 171.15 & 168.55 yesterday to end at 167.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

