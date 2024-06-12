Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹169.2 and closed at ₹167.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.15 and the low was ₹168.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹233014.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8 and the low is ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1697866 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM is 119.89% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹169.75, reflecting a 1.22% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 169.7 and 169.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 169.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 169.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|162.91
|10 Days
|164.52
|20 Days
|163.12
|50 Days
|165.85
|100 Days
|163.82
|300 Days
|133.16
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.15 & ₹168.55 yesterday to end at ₹167.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend