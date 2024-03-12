Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 174.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹174.25, reached a high of ₹177.55, and a low of ₹172.2 before closing at ₹174.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹239,900.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 906,678 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:01:32 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹174.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's BSE volume was 906,678 shares and the closing price was ₹174.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!